American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 2,280,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,723. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

