American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

