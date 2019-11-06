American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Public Education by 275.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 144.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

