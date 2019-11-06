American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 715.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth about $416,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $303.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

