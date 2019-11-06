Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.51. 78,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,307. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $219.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,426 shares of company stock worth $3,594,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.