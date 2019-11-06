Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,426 shares of company stock worth $3,594,108. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.27. The company had a trading volume of 102,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

