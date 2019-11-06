Amino Network (AMIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $476,952.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $476,952.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.37 or 0.06193936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014344 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,100,034 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

