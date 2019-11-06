Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,900 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,035 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

