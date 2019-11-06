Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 7,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,514. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 33.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.