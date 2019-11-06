Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 273.53% and a negative net margin of 47.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $282,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

