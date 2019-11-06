Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.83 billion. U.S. Bancorp also reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 4,775,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

