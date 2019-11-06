Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.