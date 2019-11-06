Analysts Expect Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Inflarx posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Inflarx stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,025. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -1.48. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

