Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $34.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,412. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

