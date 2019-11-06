Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 127.14.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80. Insiders have sold 86,300 shares of company stock valued at $750,789 in the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.