Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.76 million, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $107,090.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock worth $2,464,295. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

