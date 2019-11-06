Analysts Set $21.54 Target Price for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.54 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,968,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 162,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 571,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SA opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.24 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

