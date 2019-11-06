Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 203.05 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,358,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

