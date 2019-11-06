Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT at $14.88

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. 513,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,400. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,077,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

