Analyzing Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $114.96 million 3.58 $36.10 million $2.13 9.62 Enterprise Financial Services $276.15 million 4.38 $89.22 million $3.61 12.63

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 23.88% 9.90% 1.30% Enterprise Financial Services 25.84% 13.30% 1.51%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2018, it had 19 banking locations and 3 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

