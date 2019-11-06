Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ANDE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Andersons has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

