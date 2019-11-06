Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Up 9.3%

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $21.37, 521,084 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 168,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $621.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Andersons by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Andersons by 24.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

