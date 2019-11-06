Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. 916,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

