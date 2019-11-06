Anika Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,239 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,699% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,192 shares of company stock worth $634,361 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $977.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

