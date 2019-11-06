Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.40

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 24594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $679,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $463,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,584 shares of company stock worth $2,304,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anixter International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anixter International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 883,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixter International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anixter International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

