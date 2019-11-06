Anthony F. Markel Sells 78 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,168.92 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,159.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

