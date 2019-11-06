ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Declares $0.38 Semi-Annual Dividend

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

ANZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. ANZ has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

