Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 26,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,857. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

