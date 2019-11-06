Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $46.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.40, 80,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,925,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

