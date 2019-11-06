Applied Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APLT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 11th. Applied Therapeutics had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

