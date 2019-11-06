Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.01. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

