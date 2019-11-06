Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

