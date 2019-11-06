Aravive (ARAV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) recently:

11/1/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/23/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/21/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/15/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/10/2019 – Aravive is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2019 – Aravive was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ARAV opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Aravive Inc has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Aravive Inc alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.