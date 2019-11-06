ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.70. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $753.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.