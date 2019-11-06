Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Trading Down 11.1%

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 13,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $727,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Arctic Hunter Energy Company Profile (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

