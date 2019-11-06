Ardor Price Reaches $0.0568 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and $2.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.