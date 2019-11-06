Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of AR stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,302. The stock has a market cap of $364.35 million and a P/E ratio of -33.67. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

