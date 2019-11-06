Argus Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $96.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.52. 12,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock worth $15,636,665 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

