Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,883. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 21.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

