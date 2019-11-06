ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 2,500 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total transaction of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total value of $5,774,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,472.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,888 shares of company stock valued at $39,436,996. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

FICO opened at $331.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.35 and a 200-day moving average of $316.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

