ARP Americas LP Decreases Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

ARP Americas LP lowered its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 10,754.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

