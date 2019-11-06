ARP Americas LP Has $833,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Ciena by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $82,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

