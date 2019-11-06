ARP Americas LP Has $930,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $223,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.