ARP Americas LP Sells 46,300 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 683,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 376,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

