ARP Americas LP Sells 9,700 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25,404.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 145.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,450,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after acquiring an additional 859,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

