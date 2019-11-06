Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market cap of $44,180.00 and $1,319.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,343.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.02038041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.04 or 0.03201907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00676239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00681680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00414817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,230,955 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,411 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.