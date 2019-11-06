ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Down 17.9%

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) fell 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.99, 8,374,517 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 2,122,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $29,876,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $26,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $16,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

