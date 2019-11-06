Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.18

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 385521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

