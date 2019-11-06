Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.38. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 28,246 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 167,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

