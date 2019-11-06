Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.88

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $127.84, with a volume of 4442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 30.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.